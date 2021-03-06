Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.11% of Trupanion worth $132,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $85.88 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,542 shares of company stock worth $17,584,107 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

