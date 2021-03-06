TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Down 7.3% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00007764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $304.20 million and $8.24 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00461816 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,554,872 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

