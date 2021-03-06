Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,937. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.