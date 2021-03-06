TTC One Day Volume Reaches $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00760491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043566 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.