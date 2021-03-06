TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

