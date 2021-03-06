Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

