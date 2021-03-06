TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUIFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Commerzbank lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

