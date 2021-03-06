TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $371.25

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.25 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 436.09 ($5.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 413.30 ($5.40), with a volume of 6,305,952 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36). Also, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

