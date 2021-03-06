TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.90 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.35 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,929,895,074 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

