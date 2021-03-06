TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,929,895,074 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

