Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

