Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 2.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Atlassian worth $106,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,287. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.08, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.