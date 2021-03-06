Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for 1.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.49% of DraftKings worth $89,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 25,860,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,461,430. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $72.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

