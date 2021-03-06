Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Boosts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the period. nCino accounts for about 1.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 1.09% of nCino worth $72,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $61.64. 1,851,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.