Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 4.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.21% of Square worth $209,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $216.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,773,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.