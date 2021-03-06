Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $106.22 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up approximately 2.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Penn National Gaming worth $106,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

