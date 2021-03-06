Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $270.99 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 5.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Shopify worth $270,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 246.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 42.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $18.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,131.01. 3,943,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.39, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,276.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

