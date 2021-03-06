Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $341.70 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606,700 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up approximately 7.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 1.58% of Farfetch worth $341,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. 9,349,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,867. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

