Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Invests $203.96 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,314,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,956,000. KE accounts for 4.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.37% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 11,907,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

