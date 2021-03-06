Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Invests $58.62 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,616,000. Snowflake accounts for about 1.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.07% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,917,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.73. 20,149,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,599. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

