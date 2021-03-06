Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 511,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.41. 7,582,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.53. The firm has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.