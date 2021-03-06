Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 1,077,815 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,077,815 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.14% of American Express worth $139,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.