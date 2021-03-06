Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 133,941 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 133,941 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 6.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.45% of SEA worth $294,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,320,000 after buying an additional 560,913 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

