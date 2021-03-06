Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 94,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $122,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,820,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

