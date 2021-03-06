Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes $175.80 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,287,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,795,000. Bill.com accounts for about 3.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,612,000 after acquiring an additional 332,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

BILL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,508 shares of company stock worth $40,321,750. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

