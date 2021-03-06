Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

Shares of TYL traded up $21.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.90. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

