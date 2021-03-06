Typerium (TYPE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Typerium has a market cap of $765,640.29 and $44.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

