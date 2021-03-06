U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 831,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 3,677,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

