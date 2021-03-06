Ubex Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $10,747.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $272.39 or 0.00553628 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

