Ultiledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $28.31 million and approximately $129,191.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $360.73 or 0.00756567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

