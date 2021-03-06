Ultra Trading Up 33.7% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $92.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,090.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.08 or 0.01032938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00370044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,787,328 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

