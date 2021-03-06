Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

