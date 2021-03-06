Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 3,543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,908.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $110.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.