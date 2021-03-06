Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 764,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.43 on Friday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

