UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $21,030.60 and $26.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

