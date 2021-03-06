UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.47 Million

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $248.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $253.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

