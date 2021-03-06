UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Tops $818,663.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $818,663.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

