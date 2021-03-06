UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.93 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $36.93 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00755604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.