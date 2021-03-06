Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $149,598,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 2,619,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,120. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.