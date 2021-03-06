Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

