Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

UNB stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 15,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 23.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

