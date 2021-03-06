Uniswap Trading Up 31.9% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $30.81 or 0.00062001 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.06 billion and $924.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,154,459 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.