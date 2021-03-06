Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.38% of Unisys worth $190,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Unisys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unisys by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Unisys by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.