United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $29,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

