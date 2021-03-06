United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $300.96 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

