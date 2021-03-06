United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

