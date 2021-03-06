UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

