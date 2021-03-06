Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.32% of Universal worth $182,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal by 209.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. Universal Co. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

