Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.34. 619,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,608. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

