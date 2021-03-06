UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $410,584.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $410,584.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

